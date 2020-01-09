Disha's bikini look in 'Malang' rakes up the heat

Disha Patani



When it comes to flaunting and owning her perfect body, there is no one who can beat Disha Patani. The trailer of 'Malang' is a testimony enough to hail the 'hottest actress' as unparalleled.





From the blazing entry that the actress makes in the trailer, sporting a tangerine bikini to the swimsuit she dons- Disha wins over her contemporaries and how!

While we have seen Katrina Kaif sport a two-piece in' Baar Baar Dekho' and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, bikini-clad in 'Dhoom 2', it is a treat to see Disha rock the bikini in Malang's trailer.







Certainly so after looking at the appreciating flowing in, the actress makes a statement and wins the game amongst all. Disha who has a way with a two-piece, looking absolutely stunning in that chiseled body and exuding oomph is everything that makes us believe in the wonder that 'Malang' is all set to offer.





The actress knows how to swoon the audience with her acting skills and her fitter and hotter-than-most-body. Every time Disha has graced the silver screen she has set the screens on fire be it with her 'Slow Motion Song' from Bharat or her perfect body in 'Malang'.







The actress had all eyes on her at the Malang trailer launch event as she marked her attendance in a green shimmer bodycon and looked absolutely stunning. The face of an International brand, Disha is known for being the hottest in the industry.









---Agencies





Leave Your Comments