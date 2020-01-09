Deepika Padukone's baby plans



Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have hardly completed one year of marriage before the baby rumors spread like wildfire. But when asked if she was planning to expand her family, the actress is as coy as ever.





"You tell me when to plan and we shall do it accordingly," she laughs, adding, "Do I look pregnant? You all can confirm that within nine months' time. If I am pregnant, you all will surely notice it."





The pregnancy rumors are so far off that the Cocktail actress has not spent time deciphering her parenting techniques either. "I will decide when it happens in life.







Parenting is not the responsibility of one person, it's about two people and how we decide together," she asserts. However, when asked to wager a guess, Deepika muses that she will be the disciplinarian and Ranveer will be an indulgent father. "I know children will value me as they grow older," she says.





Citing the example of her friend who had a baby recently, she adds, "They told us that no matter how much people tell you about parenting, when you are a new parent and it's your own child, you will learn along the way."





