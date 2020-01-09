

Singer Kamal Ahmed, has been recently released a new audio album 'Neel Shomudro' on the occasion of the New Year 2020. The album consists of 14 duet songs, released under the banner of renowned record label Laser Vision,.





Ahmed has collaborated with a number of eminent singers in the album. The title song of this album 'Amar Chokhe Neel Shomudre' made into a music video titled 'Bhalobashi Bhalobashi' was released on Laser Vision's official YouTube channel on January 1.





With the lyric written by Munshi Wadud, the tune and music arrangement of 'Bhalobashi Bhalobashi' has been done by Bishwajit Sarker. Popular singer Samina Chowdhury has lent her voice to the song with Ahmed.







The other singers who have teamed up with Ahmed in the album are Yasmin Mushtari, Sumona Bardhan, Moutushi Partha, Rukhsana Mumtaz, Ruman Islam, Elita Karim, Afsana Runa, Haimanti Rakshit Das, Champa Banik, Anupama Mukti, Tanjina Karim Swaralipi and Priyanka Biswash.





Kamal Ahmed is better known as a devoted and noted Tagore singer in addition to his responsibilities of a capable executive in Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television. Till now, Kamal has 17 albums of different genres to his credit.







