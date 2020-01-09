Ferdous, Ovi win TRAB's Special Honorary Award



National Film Award winning actor Ferdous Ahmed and journalist Ovi Moinuddin (Mohammad Moin Uddin) are former students of Dhaka University's Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, have received the Television Reporters Association of Bangladesh (TRAB)'s Special Honorary Award this year.







The award giving ceremony was held at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on Monday. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh Awami League's Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua handed over the award to Ferdous Ahmed while Ovi received the award from Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim at the program.





Television Reporters Association of Bangladesh's President Kader Mansur presided over the progrmm while Best way Group Chairman Md. Mizanur Rahman, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) General Secretary Sohel Haider Chowdhury, TRABS's Chief Advisor Raju Alim, were, among others, attended at the ceremony as special guests.

