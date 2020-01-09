Music director Basudeb Ghose remembered



Peers and colleagues on Monday remembered renowned music director, singer, lyricist, musician and composer Basudeb Ghose who passed away recently, reports UNB.





Audio-visual production house Laser Vision arranged a memorial seminar on the artist at the Bishwa Sahitya Kendra auditorium in the evening.





At the event, artistes pledged to preserve the work and publish the unfinished one of Basudeb who took a great initiative to compose an enormous album with 1,000 Bengali patriotic songs.





"We didn't consider our relation as a business one. In reality, he was our friend. He introduced so many artistes with Laser Vision and our music industry is indebted to him," said Laser Vision chairman Arifur Rahman.





Basudeb's wife Nabonita Ghose said, "Music was his priority and love, and he was extremely passionate about his dream project of composing 1,000 patriotic songs. About 250 songs have so far been recorded."Bangla Tribune editor and lyricist Zulfiqer Russell announced that his online news portal will provide all sorts of assistance for preserving Basudeb's creations.





Basudeb's Brother Ajay Ghose, son Korno Ghose, Setar artist Reenat Fauzia, singer Sandipan, singer-composer Sumon Kalyan and singer Hasan Abidur Reja Jewel also took part in the discussion.The musician passed away on December 29 last year.

