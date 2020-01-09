Stocks plunge again



Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed another sluggish trading session on Wednesday, extending the losing spell due to selling spree from investorsThe broad index, DSEX closed at 4228.36 points on Wednesday with a loss of 53.06 points or 1.23 percent.





Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 14.88 points and 19.09 points to settle at 1421.38 points and 953.88 points respectively.





On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 100,503 trades were executed in Wednesday's trading session with a trading volume of 991.79 million securitiesLoser took a strong lead over gainers as out of 351 issues traded, 51 securities gained price while 249 declined and 51 remained unchanged.





The top 10 gainers were AND Telecom, National Feeds, Olympic, Brac Bank, Standard Ceramics, City Bank, United Power, Yeakin Polymer, Pragati Insurance and Makson Spinning. LafargeHolcim Bangladesh topped the turnover chart followed by ADN Telecom, Standard Ceramic, Brac Bank, KPCL, Northern Jute Mill, Square Pharma, Beacon Pharma, Western Marine Shipyard and Pioneer Insurance.





The top 10 losers were Meghna Petroleum, Anlima Yarn, Beach Hatchery, Northern Jute, Prime Tex, CAPM IBBL Mutual Fund, Mithun Knitting, SS Steel, Pragati Life Insurance and Delta Spinning.





On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at red maintaining the bearish trend of previous day. CSCX and CASPI declined by 75.16 points and 122.77 points to stand at 7806.05 points and 12887.69 points respectively.





At CSE, a total of 5,490,044 shares and mutual fund of 219 companies were traded, of which 47 issues advanced while 146 declined and 26 issues remained unchanged.

