Nepalese urged to spend holidays in Cox's Bazar

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali on Wednesday urged Nepalese to make their holidays at the world's longest unbroken sea beach in Cox's Bazar as Bangladesh's coastline is the closest beach for the tourists of that landlocked country.





The state minister made the call when visiting Nepalese Tourism Secretary Kedar Bahadur Adhikari called on him at the secretariat.Senior Secretary of Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mohibul Haque and Nepal Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr Banshidhar Mishra were also present at the meeting, a press release said, reports BSS.





During the meeting, they discussed various bilateral issues related to further cooperation between the two neighboring countries in improvement of the tourism sector for both the South Asian nations.







Ali said Cox's Bazar sea beach and the Sundarbans, world's largest mangrove forest, can be exiting tourism destinations for the people of the landlocked countries like Nepal and Bhutan as well as north-eastern provinces of India. The state minister hoped that different tourism related activities will further strengthen the friendship between Bangladesh and Nepal.





Ali said the present government as per directive of prime minister Sheikh Hasina is working to upgrade the Cox's Bazar and Syedpur airports as international standard to make those as regional aviation hub.





Nepal launched a campaign named 'Visit Nepal 2020', Mishra observed the cultural similarity and tourism will work as catalyst in further deepen the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Nepal.







