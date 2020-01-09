Tipu seeks exports facilities from Thailand

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit with others pose for a photo during a meeting of Bangladesh-Thailand joint trade committee (JTC) in Bangkok on Wednesday.



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has sought duty- and quota-free facilities in exporting products to Thailand at the two-day 5th meeting of the Bangladesh-Thailand joint trade committee (JTC) in Bangkok.







"If the trade facilities are provided in exporting 36 more products to Thailand, the trade deficit between the two countries will decrease," he said on Wednesday.





According to a commerce ministry press release, the commerce minister said that if the Bangladeshi businessmen are issued with long-term visas, the trade will be easier. The commerce minister handed over a list of 36 products to his Thai counterpart seeking duty-free quota-free market access to Thailand at the event.







Thai authorities assured that they would consider the issues regarding the trade between both the countries. The minister said, "There exists a trade-friendly environment in Bangladesh. The works of setting up 100 economic zones initiated by Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina are going on in the full swing."







He also said the Thai investors will be benefitted if they invest in health sector in Bangladesh. "If Thailand wants to set up modern hospitals jointly in Bangladesh, the government will provide assistances." Bangladesh exported products worth 44.06 million US dollars to Thailand in the 2018-19 fiscal year, when Bangladesh imported goods valued at $952.43 million from Thailand.







"Bangladeshi products have huge demand in Thailand. If trade facilities are provided while exporting products to Thailand, it can be possible to increase exports volume," the minister said. Bangladesh is now exporting leather products, medicines, sea fish and other animal products, paper and paper pulp, soaps, plastics and rubber products.







Both the parties agreed to expand technical cooperation in agriculture and health sectors.Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit led the delegation from his country. Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand Md Nazmul Quaunine was also present.





