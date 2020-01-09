OSD no more than 150 days: HC

The High Court has barred the government from keeping public servants OSDs or officers on special duty for more than 150 days.





The court also asked the government on Wednesday to reinstate immediately upon receiving the orders the officers who have been kept OSD beyond the period, reports bdnews24.com.





The government will have to form a committee headed by a senior secretary to reinstate these officers and take other steps following the law. The court asked the public administration secretary to implement the orders on the committee.





The panel of Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury and Justice Sashanka Shekhar Sarkar asked the authorities to submit a report to the Supreme Court registrar general within 90 days on the progress of implementing the orders.





After hearing a public interest litigation filed by former secretary Asaf-ud-Daula, the High Court in 2012 issued a set of rules asking the government why making public servants OSD without any specific reason and time limit should not be declared unlawful. Now the court has made the rules absolute.





Deputy Attorney General Amit Dasgupta assisted Attorney General Mahbubey Alam at the hearings while Aneek R Haque represented the petitioner.





The state will appeal against the High Court order, Amit said. When the court issued the rules in 2012, Aneek had told bdnews24.com that the skills of the public servants made OSD are simply wasted while they are being paid from taxpayers' money. The government makes a public servant OSD usually as a punitive action.







