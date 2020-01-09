Shafiqul new BPSA president, Jayedul secretary

Md Shafiqul Islam Jayedul Alam





Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam has been elected president and Narayanganj SP Mohammad Jayedul Alam general secretary of Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPA).







They were elected for the year 2020 at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the association held at Bangladesh Police Auditorium on Wednesday.





The new president and general secretary, chosen unanimously by the officers holding the posts of ASP and above, will announce the full committee in 15 days. BPSA represents 3,088 police offers holding the positions of ASP and above.







