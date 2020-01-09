Govt to appeal against acquittals in BDR case: AG

Attorney General (AG) Mahbubey Alam on Wednesday said the government will appeal against those who were acquitted in the sensational Pilkhana BDR mutiny case.





He said this while talking to reporters at his office after getting the full text of the High Court verdict in the BDR mutiny case released on Wednesday.





He said the 29,059-page text of the verdict, the highest text of Bangladesh's legal history, was published after signing the copies of full verdict by three judges. A Dhaka court on November 5, 2013 sentenced 152 soldiers of the then Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) to death, and 185 others to life imprisonment for their involvement in the BDR mutiny, reports BSS.





Another two persons were sentenced to 13 years imprisonment, 157 soldiers to 10 years imprisonment, 13 to seven years, 14 to three years and two were sentenced to one year in jail while 283 others were acquitted.





About the appeal, the attorney general said decision will be taken after examining the verdict but the state side will appeal with the Appellate Division against those who were released in the case.





