New faces in AL advisory council

AKM Rahmat Ullah, MP, Abul Hasnat and Mohammad Shahabuddin Chuppu have been made the members of Awami League Advisory Council. Office Secretary Biplab Barua confirmed the matter in a press briefing on Tuesday.





Awami League President Sheikh Hasina nominated them as the members of the party's advisory council exercising the power bestowed upon her by the 26 (A) section of AL Constitution.







The total number of Awami League advisory council members has now reached 47 following the new additions. The number of advisory council members was increased to 51 from 41 during the national council meeting on December 20 and 21. Four member posts are currently vacant.





