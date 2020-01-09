Govt preparing to stage drama in city polls: Dr Kamal





Jatiya Oikya Front (JOF) Convener Dr Kamal Hossain has said the government is preparing again to stage a drama to rig votes in the elections to two city corporations of Dhaka.







He made the remarke after a meeting with BNP's Dhaka North City Corporation mayoral candidate Tabith Awal and Dhaka South City Corporation mayoral candidate Isharaque Hossain at his Motijheel chamber on Wednesday. Dr Kamal, also the president of the Gono Forum, said, "We saw in the past how the results were announced by destroying the election process. We fear that the government is preparing to stage the same drama this time, too."







He alleged that the government is also preparing to destroy democracy further with its various activities. The Oikyafront chief urged people to come forward and get united to establish their rights and save the country.





He said a pressure must be created on the government so that the city polls can be held as per the desire of people. "If the government shamelessly destroys the elections, we must go ahead with the movement."





Mentioning that people are the owners of the country, he said people must play a strong role in exercising their power and electing the representatives of their choice. "We must get united and strengthen the movement of people."





---Adrian Chowdhury, AA



