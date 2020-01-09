3 killed in Chattogram road accidents





Three people, including a woman, were killed and three others were injured in separate road accidents on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Kumira and Salimpur area of Sitakunda upazila on Wednesday night.





An unidentified woman was killed and her seven-year-old child was injured when a Chattogram-bound covered-van hit them while crossing road at Fakirhat in Sitakunda upazila around 10:30pm, said Sub-Inspector Saiful Islam of Baro Aulia Highway Police Camp.





The injured child was taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH).





Angered by the incident, locals put up barricades on the road and disrupted traffic movement for an hour.





On information, police went to the spot and brought the situation under control.





In another incident, two people identified as Mohammad Abdullah and Mezba Uddin of Mirsarai upazila were killed and two others were injured when a truck hit a private car at Kumira in the upazila around 7:30am.

