Mother, son found dead in Manikganj





A woman and her six-year-old minor boy were found dead at a house at Uttar Kaunnara in Saturia upazila on Thursday morning.





The deceased was identified as Parvin Begum, 26, wife of Majnu Mia, an expatriate and their son Nur Mohammad, 6, of the village.





Matiar Rahman, officer-in-charge of Saturia Police Station, said Parvin lived at her house alone with her son.





In the morning, locals found the door of the house open and the mother and the son lying in a pool of blood.





On information, police went to the spot and recovered the bodies.





Police suspected that miscreants might have swooped on the house at night and stabbed them to death.





The motive behind the killing could not be known immediately.





Leave Your Comments