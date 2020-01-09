Dhaka city polls: nomination withdrawal ends Thursday









Prospective candidates for the posts of mayors and councilors in the two city corporations of Dhaka have until 5 pm Thursday to withdraw their nomination papers for the upcoming elections.





The remaining candidates will move on to contest the polls on Jan 30.





A sole candidate for any post will be deemed elected uncontested and the returning officer will allocate the symbols for multiple candidates for any one post on Friday.





Candidates can begin their election campaigns once the symbols are allocated.





Dhaka North Returning Officer Abul Kashem and Dhaka South Returning Officer Abdul Baten have urged the election hopefuls to follow the electoral code of conduct at informal meetings, rallies and other campaign programmes.





At least 13 candidates are vying for the mayoral offices in Dhaka North and Dhaka South while the race for the general and reserved councilors’ posts are set to be contested by over a thousand aspirants.





The mayoral candidates in Dhaka North are: Atiqul Islam from the Awami League, Tabith Awal from the BNP, Sheikh Md Fazle Bari Masud from Islami Andolon, Ahmmed Sajedul Haque Rubel from CPB, Anisur Rahman Dewan from NPP and Shaheen Khan from PDP.





Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh from the Awami League, Ishraque Hossain from the BNP, Haji Saifuddin Milon from the Jatiya Party, Abdur Rahman from Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Bahrane Sultan Bahar from NPP, Abdus Samad Sujon and Akhtaruzzaman alias Ayatullah from Bangladesh Congress are running for mayor of Dhaka South.





At least 1,039 candidates submitted the nomination forms for the three posts and 45 were dropped after the scrutiny, said the Election Commission officials. Few councillor aspirants got their candidacy back after they appealed. There are 1,019 legal contestants at present.





Electronic voting machines or EVMs will be used in the polls on Dec 30. The campaigns for the elections are slated to begin on Jan 10 and are required to end 32 hours prior to the voting day.

