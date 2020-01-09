Biswa Ijtema’s first phase begins Friday









The first phase of the Biswa Ijtema, billed as the second largest congregation of Muslims after Hajj, will begin Friday in Tongi.





The two-day first phase will take place at the Ijtema ground in Tongi on January 10-12.





SM Tariqul Islam, deputy commissioner of Gazipur, told UNB that adequate security measures have been taken.





The second phase of Ijtema will be held from January 17-19.





Tabligh Jamaat has been organising the congregation at the venue since 1967. In 2011, Tabligh split the Ijtema into two phases, dividing the participation of the people of 64 districts, to reduce pressure on the venue and ensure better management.

