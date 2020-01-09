Warming in fire: 2 burn victims die at RMCH









Two elderly women, who sustained burns while warming in fire in separate incidents, died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Thursday.





The deceased were identified as Arefa Begum, 90, wife of Sakir Uddin of Kotarpara and Monwara, 45, wife Manik Mia of Alamnagar in the city.





MA Hamid, head of the Department of Burn and Plastic Surgery of the hospital, said both victims were hospitalised on January 4.





“They suffered 80 percent burns while warming themselves in fire in their houses,” he said.





Both the victims succumbed to their injuries in the morning, Hamid said.

