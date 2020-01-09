Explore new markets, diversify products: PM to garment manufacturers









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the country’s garment manufacturers to explore new markets and diversify their products considering the demand of constant changing fashion and design of the apparel items in the international markets.





“We've to pay utmost attention to diversification of products in the export basket. In case of apparel, (the demand of) everything, including design and colour, is also always changing in the course of time,” she said.





The Prime Minister said this while addressing a programme of the National Textile Day-2019 and inauguration of the multipurpose textiles fair at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city.





She said although the design and colour of garments depend on the demand of the buyers, Bangladesh should have an own initiative to search new markets and know the demand of fashion and design of apparel items in the markets.





“I think it is essential to diversify our production keeping consistency with these (the demand of fashion, design and colour in the international apparel markets),” said the Prime Minister.





She said the manufacturers should have short-term, mid-term and long-term plans in this regard. “I hope you will prepare and adopt such plans. We’ll extend all sorts of cooperation,” she went on.





Noting that Bangladesh sells garment items at very low prices, the Prime Minister urged the businessmen to take initiative so that international buyers increase the prices, at least to some extent.





“If the buyers increase the price of every cloth by one US dollar, we could develop this sector further,” she said adding that she raises the issue of paying more to Bangladeshi garments during her visits to different countries.





Later, the Prime Minister opened the multipurpose textiles fair.





Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastigir Gazi presided over the function, while Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian and Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Textiles and Jute Ministry Mirza Azam spoke on the occasion.





Textiles and Jute Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah delivered the welcome speech.





Though the National Textiles Day was observed for the first time in the country on December 4 last, its main programme was arranged on Thursday (January 9).

