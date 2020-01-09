Cabinet reshuffle unlikely before DNCC, DSCC polls: Quader









Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said chances of Cabinet reshuffle before elections to the Dhaka city corporations are slim.





“Cabinet reshuffle is a routine matter. And it is under the Prime Minister’s jurisdiction. I don’t think there will be any expansion or reshuffle in the Cabinet before the city corporations polls,” he told reporters at the Secretariat.





The Awami League general secretary said chances of reshuffle are “very low” but reiterated that the Prime Minister can make changes any time.





Dhaka north and south city polls are scheduled for Jan 30.





Replying to a question, Quader, the number two man in the ruling party, said only the Prime Minister will decide who will stay in Cabinet.





“We will accept her decision. I’ll quit if (the Prime Minister) asks me to,” he said.

