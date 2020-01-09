Published:  02:26 PM, 09 January 2020

Anti-Narcotics Drive: DMP detains 42 in Dhaka

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained 42 people during its ongoing anti-narcotics drive in the capital.

They were detained for selling and taking drugs, the DMP said.

Altogether, 3,143 yaba pills, heroin, 1.35kg marijuana and injections were seized from them.

The 24-hour drive started at 6am on Wednesday.

Police said the detainees have been accused in 30 cases under the Narcotics Control Act.


Dhaka Anti-Narcotics Drive DMP Dhaka Metropolitan Police Drugs Heorin Yaba Narcotics Control Act

 


