‘Mujib Borsho’ countdown starts Friday





The countdown will start on Friday to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The countdown parade will start at about 3pm at the old airport where Bangabandhu descended from plane after his return to independent Bangladesh in 1972.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will unveil the birth centenary logo and the countdown clock.





Two thousand guests and 10,000 spectators will be invited at the programme, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on January 1. Spectators will have to register using mobile app.





The countdown clocks will be set up at 28 spots in 12 city corporations, at 53 districts and at Tungipara and Mujibnagar.





Leave Your Comments