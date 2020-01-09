JS adopts condolence motion on death of sitting MP Dr Eunus, others

Parliament on Thursday unanimously adopted a condolence motion expressing profound grief at the demise of a sitting MP and some noted personalities.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved the condolence motion in the House at the beginning of the 6th session of the 11th parliament.

The session went into a recess for a while after the adoption of the condolence motion over the death of sitting Awami League MP Dr Md Eunus Ali Sarkar elected from Gaibandha-3 constituency.

Though the day’s business of Parliament is generally adjourned immediately after the adoption a condolence motion in case of the death of any sitting MP, the Speaker did not do so as there is constitutional provision that the President may address Parliament at the commencement of its first session of each year.

The House also expressed deep shock at the death of former member of the erstwhile East Pakistan Provincial Assembly Md Abdul Kader, former MPs Iqbal Hossain, Ebadat Hossain Mandal and Gulzar Ahmed.

It condoled the death of noted personalities, including former ambassador Syed Muazzem Ali, Brac founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, PM’s military secretary Mia Mohammad Zainul Abedin, noted Islamic scholar Shaikhul Hadith Allama Ashraf Ali, Justice Mahmudul Amin Chowdhury, Ekushey Award-winning physicist and freedom fighter Prof Ajoy Roy and architect Rabiul Husain.

Besides, the Jatiya Sangsad expressed deep shock at the lives lost in the Ukraine’s aircraft crash in Tehran and bushfires in Australia, as well as other accidental deaths that took places at home and abroad.

A one-minute silence was observed and a munajat offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls.

Before passing the condolence motion, Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and a number of MPs took part in the discussion on it.

Describing Dr Md Eunus as a very amicable and humanist person, the Prime Minister said the physician provided healthcare services to the poor free of cost.

She said Dr Eunus Ali, who died on December 27 last, had always been active in the movement and struggle being engaged in politics during his student life.

Talking about former AL MP Advocate Fazilatunnesa Bappy, the Prime Minister said Bappy had great potential to be a competent politician as she used to deliver excellent speeches. “She was very talented.”

Expressing shock at the death of PM's military secretary Zainul Abedin, Sheikh Hasina said an honest and competent military officer like Zainul Abedin is rarely seen.

She said Zainul Abedin, who had served as PM’s assistant military secretary when she came to power in 1996, was subjected to repression during the BNP regime.

“He was like a member of our family. I prayed for salvation of his departed soul,” said the Prime Minister.

Talking about architect Rabiul Husain, the Prime Minister said he was not only an architect but also a poet.

She also recalled works of immediate past Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Syed Muazzem Ali, saying he was a competent diplomat and he discharged his duty very competently in India.

Talking about Sir Fazle Hasan Abed who passed away on December 20 last, Sheikh Hasina said Fazle Hasan Abed met her few days before his death and told her that he would not survive for many days. He also introduced his daughter with the Prime Minister, she added.

She said her government provided the licence for founding Brac Bank. “Brac University was also established at her request,” she added.

The Prime Minister also recalled the contribution of Allama Ashraf Ali, saying he worked with the government to provide certificates to Qawmi students.

Leave Your Comments