EC reluctant about dealing with complaints, alleges BNP

BNP on Thursday alleged that the Election Commission (EC) is not taking into consideration the complaints lodged by its candidates of the elections to two Dhaka city corporations billed for January 30.

“The arrest of our party-backed candidates’ supporters by law enforcers and repression by ruling party cadres centering the city polls have increased largely,” said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Speaking at a press conference, he further said, “Various complaints were made on behalf of the BNP candidates with the Election Commission. But it seems lodging complaints with the Commission means crying in the wilderness. Because, they (EC) don’t pay heed to any complaint.”

The BNP leader alleged that BNP candidates and its leaders and activists are being threatened, attacked and harassed to force them to leave their areas, destroying the election atmosphere.

He said the supporters of Awami League’s Dhaka South City Corporation mayoral candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh forced BNP’s women councillor candidate Prof Rafika Afroz to withdraw her candidature.

Rizvi called upon people from all walks of life to get united and put up a resistance against those who try to destroy the election atmosphere by issuing various threats and creating panic.

Replying to a question, he said they have already finalised their councillor candidates for the two city corporation’s election. “We’ve a very few rebel candidates.”

The BNP leader said their party has extended support to some councillor candidates where it could not field any candidate.

He said BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has long been staying in jail with serious ailments due to the government’s political vengeance.

Rizvi demanded the government immediately free her from jail and take steps for her advance treatment.