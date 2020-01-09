War not a solution

This painting was done by Pawel Kuczynski, a painter from Poland. He is telling the society that we can either live in peace or violence. But, if we live in violence it will destroy us. - Collected

Jesus Christ, when he was crucified, said about his killers, "Forgive them my Lord. They don't know what they do." We began Gregorian year 2020 a few days ago. Gregorian year is also interrelated with Jesus Christ. 2020 is a leap year.





We all pray so that it turns out to be a remarkable and beneficial year for all of us. However, the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a US drone attack has triggered a great deal of apprehensions. Qasem Soleimani was termed a terrorist by the US government. Nevertheless, Qasem Soleimani was immensely popular in Iran. A few dozens of people died in a stampede in his funeral. The killing of Qasem Soleimani was a jolt for the New Year.





The geopolitical circumstances of the Middle East have been restless for last several years over Islamic State (IS), Iraq War and some other disputed issues. Iran has launched counter attacks on US military bases in Iraq. Iran claimed that they have killed 80 American soldiers. It has frightened the peace-loving masses of the world.







A question has come up in everyone's mind whether we are heading for third world war. Both Iran and United States have nuclear power. We still remember the havoc caused to two Japanese cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki by American atom bombs during World War II in 1945.





The Iran-US conflict is nothing new. The Iranian authorities have been holding an anti-American attitude since Islamic Revolution took place in Iran in 1979. Iran and Iraq were engaged in a war for some years after that. Iran also harbors an anti-Semitic view against Jews. The Jewish community is very strong in academia like Harvard University, MIT, Cambridge University etc. Jews have extensive influence over the leading business organizations of the world and global media agencies.





There are embargos on Iran as

a result of which the Iranian

economy is going through a great deal of hazards.





The prospect of a global conflict - World War III if you like - appears somewhat unthinkable. Since the Second World War, there has been no major war between the great powers. The original post-war European project was based around peace, social justice and harmony. The unravelling of this project, accompanied by rising nationalism, is likely to exacerbate the dangers of war on a continent with a fraught history of bloody conflict.





Time magazine termed the war between Russia and Georgia in 2008 as Cold War II because of the antagonism instigated anew between Russia and the western powers led by the United States at that time. We remember the heated global phenomena that prevailed when Ronald Reagan was American President and Mikhail Gorbachev was the President of the former Soviet Union.





Former Iraqi dictators like Saddam Hussein of Iraq and Muammar Gaddafi of Libya met catastrophic ends ultimately which led to their tragic deaths. They were on hostile terms with the US government but they could not figure out the real American power. Petro dollars drove Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi crazy which is why they failed to sustain their regimes. There is an English proverb, "Cut your coat according to your cloth." Saddam and Gaddafi were immersed in luxuries and impractical ambitions which virtually blinded them.





This file photo shows former American President Ronald Reagan and his Soviet counterpart Mikhail Gorbachev.





At present there is total US control over the petroleum resources in the Middle East. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has meanwhile brought about a broad range of reforms in Saudi Arabia by means of his alliance with the United States. US-China trade war is another global phenomenon which deserves to be mentioned here though this conflict has not yet taken any physical form.





We will have to think about both the religious sentiment and economic pressure caused by the US-Iran conflict. The leaders of the powerful countries of the world should come up without delay for a consolidated anti-war standpoint to protect us from further bloodshed and violence. We need to save future generations from the direness of war and invasions.





Having strong military arsenals doesn't approve the idea of invading weaker states on the basis of controversial pretexts. Most of the neutral observers vehemently deplore the involvement of the civilized west in wars and bloodshed around the world. The western authorities led by the United States should act with a benign attitude towards the global masses who love peace, not war. Let's look forward to a world free of war and free of forced occupation of territories.







The global leaders should make sure that innocent people don't have to pay the price for political blunders. Moreover, we request the Iranian government to abstain from worsening the situation by retaliating.

We appeal to US Congress, European Union, Arab League, OIC, United Nations and all other international platforms to make the best of their efforts so that a war does not break out. Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives has recently said, "America and the world cannot afford war."





Another war in the Middle East will have mortally adverse effects on the economy of Bangladesh and the whole subcontinent. Millions of Bangladeshi workers are employed in the Middle East countries from which we earn substantial amounts of remittances. This flow of remittances will get obstructed if war begins.





Leave Your Comments

Latest News

We want peace to prevail all over the world. We do not want war and bloodbaths because war is not a solution. Rather US and Iran should take up immediate initiatives to resolve their strife through negotiations. To quote a few words by Mahatma Gandhi, "I have nothing new to teach the world. Truth, peace and nonviolence are as old as the hills."The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age.