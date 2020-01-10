Diner Sheshe





"Like everyone else, I was always crushing on different people throughout school and college. I would fall in love with and hit on all the cute boys... they would then go and complain to my twin brother that I was weird. My brother, just like everyone around me, didn't understand that I was just being myself.







Thing is, I didn't understand myself either. I knew I was different and I didn't know what I needed to change to be normal -- in the popular tv shows and movies, relationships and love only existed between a male and a female. And here I was, a boy who was falling in and out of love with other boys!





I dressed in beautiful prints and unique designs, when a cute boy walked past me I would smile big and develop a crush immediately. Yet, when people asked me if I was gay, I never thought twice about laughing it off and denying it.





But being someone else all the time felt like I was constantly acting and it was exhausting… I don't know what made me do it, but in my first year of college I attended a student run talent hour that showcased Queer coming-out stories. People spoke about love and about their hatred of labels.





That's when I realized that I was surrounded by people just like me, I just didn't know it!I remember being terrified when I confided in one of my closest friends -- it was the first time I was letting anyone in on who I was, and all she said was, 'Yeah, I knew you were gay.'





I realized then that I needed to be unapologetically myself -- I couldn't stay hidden just so other people around me were comfortable. And here's the thing, it's not about coming out to people, it's more about letting people you trust and love in. When I first told my brother, he smiled and said, 'This is who you are, cool!' I haven't let my parents in yet, but I will. I trust and love them and I want them to know me fully too… maybe this story is the first step?"

