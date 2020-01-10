Job fair held at BUBT

BUBT ended a two-day long job fair on Thursday held on its campus. -AA



Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) ended a two-day long job fair with the help of bdjobs.com on Thursday on its permanent campus in city's Rupnagar area. A colorful inaugural session was held on the occasion in its International Conference Ha11 of BUBT on Wednesday.





Prof Dr Shafique Ahmed Siddique, Chairman, BUBT Trust inaugurated the fair as the guest of honor. Md Aslamul Haque, MP, (Dhaka -14) and AKM Fahim Mashroor, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), bdjobs.com was present as the special guests in the function presided over by Prof Md Abu Saleh, Vice Chancellor of the university. A total of 15 companies participated in the job fair to collect CVs and conduct interviews to provide full time and part time jobs.



