AWMC freshers' reception held

Freshers' reception of the 12th batch of Ad-din Women's Medical College (AWMC), run by Ad-din Foundation, was held at the college's Rafique Ul Huq Auditorium in the capital on Thursday.







Ad-din Foundation Chairman and senior lawyer of the Supreme Court Barrister Rafiqul Haque was present at the event as the chief guest while Executive Director of Ad-din Foundation Dr Sheikh Mohiuddin was present as the special guest.





AWMC Principal Dr Md Afikur Rahman, Ad-din Hospital and Nursing Director General Dr Nahid Yasmeen, Ad-din Foundation's Medical and Regulatory Affairs Director General Md. Anwar Hossain Munshi, AWMC Vice-principal Prof Md Ashraf-Uz-Zaman also addressed the event.Prof Ashrafuzzaman, Prof Dr Manbendra Nath Nag, Prof Dr Hamidur Rahman, Prof Dr TC Das and Prof Dr Bilkis Rahman also spoke.





Dr Nahid Yasmeen introduced Ad-din Foundation in her speech.Ad-din Welfare's Chairman and Ad-din Foundation's Advisor Dr Md Abdus Sobur presided over the function. Barrister Rafiqul Haque inaugurated a Pitha Utshab on the medical college premises at 10am. The function ended through an enthralling cultural function.





Barrister Rafique Ul Huq in his speech said, "Being a doctor is the greatest of all professions. By this means one can engage oneself in serving humans. For this, one should take medical profession. You must engage in serving your people and nation by being a good doctor."Dr Sheikh Mohiuddin said, "A doctor can serve humans the best. Thus you should give your heart while serving humans."





Principal Afikur Rahman said educational institution is like mother. "Educational Institution nurtures students like a mother nurtures her kid. Success in practical field depends on your knowledge. For this, you must acquire skills by gaining highest level of knowledge."



