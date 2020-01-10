Journalists protest attack on fellow journalists



Lalmonirhat Print and electronic media Journalists have formed a human chain demanding justice over attacking bureau chief of Ekattor TV, Rakib Uddin Pannu and DBC news Tangail correspondent, Shohel Talukdar and overall tortures and harassment against the journalists across the country. They also barricaded the Lalmonirhat-Burimari high way for two hours at Mission Mor area of Lalmonirhat sadar at 12.05 pm Thursday.





They put their, Laptops, Cameras, booms and other professional logistics on the high way and protest against the harassment over the journalists across the country and sack exemplary punishment.







Senior journalist Gokul Roy presided over the strike and human chain program, S Dilip Roy ,president of Professional journalist forum, General secretary Majed Mashud, Khorshed Alam Sagar ,President Mafashal Journalist forum, Lalmonirhat delivered a short speech among others.











---Badlul Alam Zadu, Lalmonirhat

