Farida Pervin receives 'IGP's badge

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Md Zabed Patowari honored Farida Pervin with 'IGP's badge in Gurudaspur of Natore on Tuesday. -AA



Farida Pervin has received Exemplary Good Services Badge (IGP's) badge in Gurudaspur of Natore on Tuesday. She joined in Bangladesh Police as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) through the 31st BSS.





At present she is serving as Additional Police Super in Bangladesh Navy Police. Farida Pervin has got the award because of her special contribution at training and media.





Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Md Zabed Patowari honored her with 'IGP's badge. Farida Pervin's family told The Asian Age that she is the residence in Gurudaspur of Natore from 2014 after her marriage. She is the daughter of Sharishabari upazila in Jamalpur. She wants blessings of the countrymen for her success.











--- Gurudaspur, Natore

