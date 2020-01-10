Case against journalists protested

A human chain was formed protesting against two cases on journalists at Sarak Bazar in Akhaura municipality of Brahmanbaria on Thursday. -AA



Journalists have protested the case against their fellow journalists in Akhaura of Brahmanbaria demanding the withdrwal of the case within seven days. People from all walks of life joined a human chain at Sarak Bazar in Akhaura municipality on Thursday.





A teacher Kazi Iqbal filed a case against Hannan Khadem, general secretary of Akhaura Press Club and upazila correspondent of Daily Jai Jai Din and Mohiuddin Mishu, upazila correspondent of Daily Jugantor, on December 9, 2019 with district judicial magistrate court for publishing a report regarding copying in JSC examination on November 15, 2019.





Jugantor Upazila Correspondent Mohiuddin Mishu, Akhaura Television Journalists' Association General Secretary Md Saiful Islam (Bangla TV), Fazle Rabbi (Ittefaq), Md Shariful Islam (Protidiner Sangbad), Afzal Khan Shimul (Daily Tritiomatra), Abir Khan (Asin TV), Sarail Upazila Reporters' Unity President Nurul Huda, Md Jewel addressed the human chain among others.





Shahadat Hossain Liton (Daily Manabzamin), Nasir Uddin (Samakal), Hannan Khadem (Jai Jai Din), Kazi Mofiqul Islam (Bangladesher Khobor), Tazbir Ahmed (Amader Somoy), Jalal Hossain Mamun (My TV, The Asian Age, Daily Desh Rupantor), Md Rubel Ahmed (Matribhumir Khobor), Ashish Saha (Deshkal), Din Islam (Bangladesh Bulletin), Md Saimon Mia (Amader Orthoniti) also present at the human chain.









---Jalal Hossain Mamun, Akhaura, Brahmanbaria

