Sonam warns against 'fake propaganda'



At a time when WhatsApp messages are wrongly believed to be the gospel truth, Sonam Kapoor warned her Twitter followers about the evils of 'fake propaganda' on social media.







She tweeted, "Beware of fake propaganda. Social media can be poison. It will kill you slowly but surely with its hate." In another tweet, she said that social media was something of a double-edged sword. "Social media is just a tool.







You can either use it build or destroy. Just like a hammer," she wrote. One Twitter user asked Sonam to educate her own colleagues from the film industry about it. "Copy paste this message in your bollywood groups," read the tweet.





The actor replied, "I'm sure they are reading this on Twitter." Meanwhile, Sonam has strongly condemned the attack on the students and teachers of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night. "Shocking disgusting and cowardly. Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents," she wrote.

