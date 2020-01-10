BTS announces new album



Nine months after the record-breaking Map of the Soul: Persona was released; BTS has announced they'll be returning with the latest installment to the series, Map of the Soul: 7. Taking to their Twitter account, they announced their comeback after revealing a few days ago that "no date was set" for their next musical release. BTS had an incredible 2019.







Map of the Soul: Persona marked their third Billboard 200 number one entry (and broke The Beatles' record for the most number one entries in a year). The seven-piece became the first Korean artist to hit number one on the UK Official Album Charts, and the first Korean artistes (and first non-English speaking artistes) to headline Wembley Stadium. The set is currently slated to drop on February 21.

