Make jokes, not war, says comedian Ricky



A day after he delivered a fiery yet satirical monologue during the 77th Golden Globe Awards, comedian Ricky Gervais extended his thanks to those who reacted on his speech and asked netizens to "Make Jokes, Not War".







The comedian took to Twitter and said, "Thanks for all your amazing comments about my Golden Globes monologue. Best reaction ever and that means a lot to me. I had a blast but thank fuck it's over, so I can get back to my real job of editing #AfterLife2 and touring #SuperNature. Make Jokes, Not War."







In his opening monologue at the award ceremony, Gervais took a jibe at several Hollywood celebrities including, Leonardo DiCaprio, Felicity Huffman, and Jeffrey Epstein. The 'Office' creator also told the stars attending the award ceremony on Sunday (local time) to not elongate their acceptance speeches by referring to contentious current events.





