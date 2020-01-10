Sussanne Khan's modern family



Sussanne Khan brought in the New Year with her kids and ex-husband, and she even shared a photo of their family vacation which saw her enjoying with Hridhaan, Hrithik, Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Sunaina Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, and friends.







She captioned the photos: "The 'Modern' Family. 2 boys, A Mom and A Dad Cousins and brothers Sisters Grandparents Grand uncle n aunt And 2 friends... new bonds and a heart full of smiles.





Everyday life that feels empowering 2020 here we come.. Processing our best while carving the slopes (sic)." Although the vacation destination is undisclosed, the pictures from the snowy slopes show Sussanne fitting well with the Roshan family despite her separation from Hrithik.

