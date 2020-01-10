Bangladesh-India Nazrul conference 2020 begins



Bangladesh India Nazrul Conference 2020 ('Bangladesh-Bharat Nazrul Sammelon') began on Wednesday at the Kazi Nazrul Islam Auditorium of Nazrul Academy in the capital. The academy has organized the seven-day conference which has been dedicated to late noted Nazrul singer Khalid Hossain.





The event will be held at different districts of Bangladesh including Dhaka. Local Nazrul singers and 12 singers of Agnibina Kolkata from India led by Indian Nazrul singer Robin Mukhopadhyay attended the opening ceremony of the event. Educationist and cultural personality Dr Augustine Cruze was present as the chief guest at the program.





General Secretary of Nazrul Academy Mintu Rahman delivered the welcome speech at the program, presided over by vice president of the academy Muhammad Abdul Hannan.





'I feel honored and privileged to be here with you all. Artistes of Kolkata-based Agnibina and Nazrul Academy of Bangladesh have been working together for years to preserve the creations of Kazi Nazrul Islam,' said Robin Mukhopadhyaya.





Amid the discussion session Mintu Rahman and Muhammad Abdul Hannan handed over a crest to Augustine Cruze. Following which, a cultural show was a held at the venue.







Students and teaches of Nazrul Academy rendered songs. Besides, poets recited poems and artistes of Altaf Mahmud Sangeet Bidya Niketan performed group dance recital to the delight of the audience. Nazrul Academy confers the title of Ustad on classical singer and teacher of the academy Karim Shahabuddin yesterday.





Noted music composer Azad Rahaman is scheduled to attend the program as the chief guest. The conference will held today at Shahid Dr Shamsuzzoha Park in Meherpur. The event will end on January 14. Musicologist Mustafa Zaman Abbasi will attend the closing day's program as the chief guest.





Leave Your Comments