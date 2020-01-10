Booters getting prepared for Gold Cup

Bangladesh national football team head coach Jamie Day chats with players during a training session at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on Thursday. -BFF



National booters made their practice session for the 2nd day under its Head Coach Jamie Day at Bir Sherestha Shaheed Shipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city on Thursday morning.





Bangladesh started their seven-day residential camp for the upcoming six-nation Bangabandhu International Gold Cup Football Tournament from Wednesday at the same venue. But national coach Jamie Day and nine national coloured booters of Federation Cup Football Champions Bashundhara Kings joined the squad on Thursday.







Earlier, Bangladesh put in tough Group A, with holders Palestine and Sri Lanka, will start their campaign taking on Palestine in the opening match on January 15 at the Bangabandhu National Stadium here.







They will play Sri Lanka on January 19 in their other Group A match. The Group B team comprises, three South African countries --Burundi, Mauritius and Seychelles-and Burundi will play Mauritius in the opening Group B match on January 16 at 5:pm at the same venue.





Two top teams from each of the group will play in the semifinals with Group A champions will play Group B runners-up in the first semifinal on January 22 while Group B champions will face Group A runners-up in the other semis on January 23. The final match billed January 25.







The participating teams will start arriving Dhaka from January 13. Defending champions Palestine will be the first team to reach Dhaka on the day. After the day's practice session, Bangladesh Coach Jamie Day told reporters.



"We are focusing on attacking football and we will work on scoring goals in the next couple of days.'' "Fitness is not a problem at all, because as played in the just concluded Federation Cup Football, but our main concern is fatigue, but they made good training today."





"Booters who played a lot of games in the Fed Cup they may be a little bit tired and the players who have not played much games like Rakib Hossain and Arif Rahman are not tired. They are fit and fine."





It's good to see Tapu(Barman) back in the team. He was out of the team for long time (due to injury), but he proved his worth playing some good matches in the later part of the Federation Cup. We need to monitor him so that he doesn't get injured again" Jamie added.



Asking about their target in the BB Gold Cup, the Bangladesh head coach said, "We played against Palestine in the semifinal last edition of the meet, so we know it will be a tough game. The match will be a test case for our players. ""If we can able to beat Palestine, it will be a great achievement for us, if not, then the Sri Lanka match will be vital for our semifinal berth," he said.



Bangladesh Captain Jamal Bhuiyan, who has recently tied the knot in Denmark, will join the team on Friday. Team Manager Satyajit Das Rupu said, "Jamal is expected to arrive Dhaka today (Thursday) and will join the squad on Friday."









