Dhaka eye top two finish in BBPL

Chattogram Challengers skipper Mahmudullah Riyad seen at a training session on Thursday. -Collected



The race for the top-four and a spot in the playoff is always one of the most exciting aspects of any Bangladesh Premiere League (BPL) season, and this one was no exception.





With the final weekend of the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premeir League (BPL) league stage upon us, the last playoffs spot is still up for grabs. The three teams at the top of the table, meanwhile, are still jostling for the top two positions.







The first team to qualify for the knockouts was Chattogram Challengers who are currently topping in the table. The team to follow Chattogram was Rajshahi Royals, who are currently third. Both Chattogram and Rajshahi have one match left before playoff battle.







Dhaka Platoon, as many expected, sealed their place in the top four with two games left. Dhaka on Wednesday evening became the third team to qualify for the BPL playoffs after they totally outclassed Rangpur Rangers.







Dhaka are currently placed second, tied on 14 points with Rajshahi Royals. Khulna Tigers are now in the best position to grab the last playoffs berth due to their superior net run-rate despite losing four games from 10 outings.







Meanwhile, the defeat against Dhaka further means that Rangpur's BPL campaign has come to an end after a sorry run of successive defeats. Rangpur are the second team to slip out of top four race after Sylhet Thunder's early exit. They claimed four wins from 11 outings.





The battered side will only fight for pride when they take on Dhaka yet again today in their last match of this special BPL edition with an eye to halt Dhaka's top-two finish mission. They will meet each other in the day's first game. With two matches still to go, a victory will give Dhaka a reasonable chance of finishing in the top two.





But all eyes will be on the day's second match between Cumilla Warriors and Khulna Tigers in the evening. The match is vital for both teams, although for different reasons. Cumilla need to win to stay in contention for the last playoffs berth, while a victory will give Khulna last playoff ticket.







Their play-off chances hanging by a thread, Cumilla will take on Khulna with a prayer on their lips when they take on Khulna in their last match of this edition. Cumila's playoffs chances depend upon their must win today against Khula and the outcome from Khulna's last match against Dhaka on Saturday.







If Dhaka manage to beat Khulna on Saturday, it might take a herculean effort in terms of improving the net run-rate. In case, if Khulna lose to Dhaka, the door will be open for Cumilla. On the other hand, Dhaka will look to make best the possible finish, after already booking a place in the final four.





Khulna pummeled Cumilla by 34-run in their previous match and will be hoping for a repeat of their clinical performance against Cumilla today to confirm the last playoffs berth. Placed fourth, Khulna have a net run-rate of +0.507, which is comparatively better than fifth-placed Cumilla's +0.056.





BBPL POINTS TABLE





Teams Mat Won Lost Pts NRR

Ctg Challengers 11 8 3 16 +0.238

Dhaka Platoon 10 7 3 14 +0.827

Rajshahi Royals 11 7 4 14 +0.361

Khulna Tigers 10 6 4 12 +0.513

Cumilla Warriors 11 5 6 10 +0.056

Rangpur Rangers 11 4 7 8 -0.957

Sylhet Thunder 12 1 11 2 -0.822





