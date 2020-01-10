'There won't be any Gayle or any Universe Boss'

Chattogram Challengers star T20 batsman Chris Gayle captured during practice session on Thursday. -Collected



The T20 boss Chris Gayle has earned a reputation as one of the best destructive players with his quality extraordinary hitting. The Jamaican underlined his reputation as cricket's most destructive batsman many times in BPL.The powerful hitter said that he will be 'only one' and no one can match his style."There won't be any Chris Gayle or any Universe Boss. There will always be one and there won't be another one like me," Gayle told reporters on Thursday.







"There are so many new players on the market. It's difficult to find just one person. At some stage you are always going to have a new generation come around. They need to set the T20 stage alight, build legacy and their name as well and then they can be the next superstar as well. The world is like a cycle, we come and we go." He added.





Gayle underlined his T20 boss tag in all over the world while playing for national team and all franchise league tournaments last 20 years. He is one of the two cricketers in the World with Virender Sehwag who has triple century in Test and double century in ODI cricket. He is also amongst few cricketers who had two triple centuries in the Test.







"In order to get your status you have to go around the globe, you have to build your name, perform in all kinds of conditions and I've done my fare bit as well. I've nothing to prove and you know where I stand in my cricketing career as well. Most of them don't get the opportunity for their international cricket career as well. So, lot of them don't get a chance as well to play around the world as most play international cricket," he said.





"I just think I am on the slow side a bit. You know, my life's plan ahead. It's been 20 years of international cricket and 20 years of cricket in general. So, there is always life after cricket and this is the time where you can put some plans in place as well. Play a bit of cricket as well. It won't be like back then where you play in all the tournaments and play all the games in those tournaments as well. So you have to monitor it as you go on." He added.







