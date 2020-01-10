'BTCL, govt entities to ensure competition in digital tech'



Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar has said BTCL and other government entities should perform their due responsibilities precisely to ensure healthy competition in the digital technology sector.





"Private entities have been playing a pivotal role in expanding digital technology and that is why the government entities should perform their due roles to ensure equilibrium in the market," he added.





The minister was addressing the commencement ceremony of Modernization of Telecommunication Network for Digital Connectivity (MOTN) project of Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) as chief guest in a city hotel on Wednesday, said a press release on Thursday.





He said BTCL could be able to offer modern services to people utilizing its countrywide resources and infrastructures through implementing the MOTN project."We have to ensure adaptation to new digital technology for making sure the progress of country's quick evolving economy simultaneously," opined Jabbar.





Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology AKM Rahmatullah, Posts and Telecommunications Division Secretary Md Nur-Ur-Rahman and ZTE Corporation Vice-Chairman Wang Zhuo also spoke with BTCL Managing Director Dr Rafiqul Matin in the chair.

