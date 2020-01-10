Construction of chemical godown inaugurated at Shyampur



Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Tuesday inaugurated the construction works of the chemical godowns on the Ujala Match Factory premises in Shyampur area for relocating risky chemicals from old Dhaka.





Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) is building the chemical godowns under the "Construction of warehouse on temporary basis for preserving chemical" project, said a press release, reports BSS.





Speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration function, Humayun said the government is implementing the project on temporary basis for ensuring public security in the capital city.





"For permanent solution, chemical industrial city will be set up at the Munshiganj area. I hope that the construction of temporary basis godowns will be completed within six months," he added.





The industries minister said present government is business friendly government and under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government is providing all sorts of support to the business community.





Among others, Lawmaker Syed Abu Hossain and BCIC Chairman Md Haiul Quaium were present on the occasion. BCIC is implementing the project on 6.17 acres land of Ujala Match factory. The project is implementing with Taka 79.42 crore.



