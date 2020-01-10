"Finance Minister of the Year" achievement for nation: Kamal



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said the "Finance Minister of the Year" recognition, given to him by London-based magazine 'The Banker', is an achievement for the entire nation.





"I was recognized a few days back. But, actually I was not awarded, rather the entire nation, the people of the country and the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were awarded, it's for all.







The recognition was given considering the overall progress in the country's economy," he said. The Finance Minister was briefing reporters while presiding over the day's meeting on Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase held at the Cabinet Division at Bangladesh Secretariat.





Earlier on January 2, Kamal was named the best finance minister in the world by The Banker, a London-based business magazine, beating candidates from Asia Pacific, America, Africa, the Middle East and Europe.





The magazine crowned Kamal with the Finance Minister of the Year for Asia Pacific and Global Award-2020. He is the first finance minister in Bangladesh to have won such an accolade.





The Finance Minister of the Year awards of The Banker, owned by the Financial Times Group, celebrate the officials that have best managed to stimulate growth and stabilize economies.Kamal said the growth of the country would be much more good and attractive if the unutilized resources of the country could be utilized properly.





"That will be inclusive growth. To make the growth more inclusive, the marginalized families will be given preferences in the economic activities in the next five years. As a result, the country will lead towards a less discrimination balanced environment." he added.





