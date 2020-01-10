Padma launches 'One Cup Tea' campaign

Padma Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Ehsan Khasru and Investment Corporation of Bangladesh Managing Director Md Abul Hossain launching 'One Cup Tea' campaign sharing a cup of tea at the ICB head office in the capital on Wednesday.



Padma Bank has launched 'One Cup Tea' campaign in the capital on Wednesday as an effort to attract new depositors and raise awareness about various aspects of the bank.





The fourth generation bank launched the innovative new campaign called "One Cup Tea - Transparent and Easy Banking", aimed at boosting Padma's relationships with its clients.





The campaign has been launched simultaneously in all 57 branches of the bank situated in strategic locations across the country and will continue throughout the year.





Under the campaign, officials and managers will invite Padma's clients, patrons and well-wishers to their branches and will present a transparent picture of the bank over a cup of tea.





Padma Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Ehsan Khasru and Investment Corporation of Bangladesh Managing Director Md Abul Hossain formally opened the campaign at the ICB head office in Motijheel.ICB is one of the owners of the bank. Four giant state-run banks and ICB have bought majority stakes in Padma Bank, making it one of the safest lenders in the country.







Khasru said the One Cup Tea campaign was launched by the bank after Managing Director of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, Md Abul Hossain cited example as to how Town Hall meetings are held in the Western nations over a cup of hot tea. The Padma Bank management was encouraged by the example and decided to hold the campaign in all of its branches.





ICB Managing Director Md Abul Hossain said, "This fourth generation bank has set new milestone in the country's banking history with the launching of new initiatives. These will steer the bank to a prosperous new future."Senior officials of Padma Bank and the ICB were present during the inaugural ceremony.

