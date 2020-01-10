NRBs demand seperate economic zone

Bangladeshi business leaders from across the globe pose for a photo during the two-day long business summit in Dubai recently.



Speakers at a business summit of non-resident Bangladeshis in Dubai demanded separate economic zone for them.

They pointed out that the non-resident Bangladeshis are tirelessly working in different parts of the world and they want to invest in Bangladesh.







The speakers placed this demand at a two-day long business summit titled "Global Business Summit-2020' at Crowne Plaze Hotel in Dubai held on January 7-8. The summit was organized by Bangladesh Business Council Dubai.







The NBRs also claimed that the country heavily depended on the remittances of the NRBs who work abroad particularly in the Middle East. The summit also discussed on different issues of remittance, garments, overseas employment, export and import industry. The Bangladeshi immigrants along with other investors from different countries were urged to invest in Bangladesh at the function.







On the first day of the summit, Bangladeshi Ambassador to United Arab Emirates Mohammad Imran, Dubai Consul General Iqbal Hossain Khan along with Bangladeshi immigrant business leaders addressed the summit.







Arab locals including investors from other countries who are interested to invest in Bangladesh also participated in the summit. On the second day, Commercial Counselor Bangladesh Consulate General to Dubai Kamrul Hasan addressed the function.







During the summit, maximum speakers urged the foreign investors to invest in Bangladesh without any hesitation.

Among others, Bangladesh Business Council President Mahtabur Rahman Nasir, Vice-presidents Mahbubul Alam, Mohammed Raja Mallik, Summit Convener Ayub Ali Babul and Member Secretary Saifuddin Ahmed, also spoke at the program.







The summit was concluded with a colorful cultural program where traditional dances and songs were performed. Country's renowned singer Pintu Ghosh entertained the audiences at the closing ceremony.



