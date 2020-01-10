International conference at SU today

Engineer M Ali Ashraf speaking at a press conference at the seminar hall of Chittagong Press Club on Wednesday. -AA



Civil Engineering Department of Southern University has prepared for a two-day long international conference for the 2nd time at Southern University (SU).





The conference will be held on Friday and Saturday (January 10-11), in collaboration with the Institution of Engineers Bangladesh's (IEB) Civil Engineering Division.Engineer M Ali Ashraf, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Head of the Department of Civil Engineering, spoke at a press conference at the seminar hall of Chittagong Press Club on Wednesday.





Engineer M Ali Ashraf said the first day of the two-day conference will be held at the IEB Chittagong Center and the second day will be held in the permanent campus of the Southern University at Bayazid Arefin Nogor.







The main subjects of the conference are: Structural Engineering, Earthquake Engineering, Geotechnical and Foundation Engineering, Traffic and Transportation Engineering, Water Resource Engineering, Flood Control and Mitigation, Environmental Engineering, Materials Engineering, Construction Engineering and Management, Urbanization and Built Environment and Advances in Civil Engineering Education.





According to the written statement, civil engineers and researchers working in different regions of the world have sent research articles focusing these issues. After the scrutiny, 47 papers have been selected, which will be read in the conference. Local government and Rural Development Minister Md Tajul Islam will be the chief guest at the inauguration of the conference.







Southern University VC Professor Nurul Mostafa, Chairman of IEB Civil Engineering Division Engineer Habibur Rahman and Founder of the University, Professor Sarwar Jahan will be the special guests. Professor Mozammel Haque, Advisor, Department of Civil Engineering, will preside over the University.Conference Secretray Professor Engineer M Ali Ashraf said the conference will have 3 key-note sessions and 8 technical sessions.





The keynote speaker will be former Chief Coordinator of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project Major General Abu Saeed Masud, former Director External Affairs of the American Society of Engineering Education Professor Dr William E Kelly, Director General of PE Housing and Building Resources Institute Mohammad Shamim Akhter and Senior Lecturer at the Australian University of Southern Queensland Dr Rezaul Chowdhury.





In the concluding session, Professor Dr Nurul Mostafa will deliver the Best Paper Award and will honor the session chairmen. Through this conference, young engineers and scientists will be introduced to new ideas.





At the press conference, the Vice Chancellor of Southern University Dr Nurul Mostafa, Registrar Engineer Dr Md Muzammel Haque, Assistant Registrar Engineer Amrita Das, Engineer Dr Hasina Jasmine, Dean of the Faculty of Science and Engineering Dr Md Sharifuzzaman, Assistant Professor (Physics) Dr Vijay Shankar Barua and Assistant Professor (Chemistry) Dr Tasnima Jannat were present.





