Two new warships arrive

Two China-made warships 'Omar Farooq' and 'Abu Ubaidah' arrived at the Mongla Naval Jetty on Thursday. -AA



Two China-made warship for Bangladesh Navy 'Omar Farooq' and 'Abu Ubaidah' arrived at the Mongla Naval Jetty on Thursday. Khulna Naval Area Commander Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa welcomed the ships as the chief guest. Naval officers and sailors were present at the naval jetty on the arrival of the two ships.





The two modern warships are 112 meters in length and 12.4 meters in width, capable of a maximum speed of 24 nautical miles per hour. Each ship is equipped with various modern war equipments.







The ships are equipped with advanced technology cannon, missiles launch able both in land and sky, advanced surveillance radars, fire control systems, submarine destroyer rockets, radar jamming systems, and various types of war equipment. These two ships have the full capability of hitting enemy aircraft, ships and installations altogether. The ship also has the capability to conduct rescue operations including deck landings for helicopter landing and aviation, counter terrorism and piracy and to carry out various anti-smuggling operations.







Besides protecting the sovereignty of the water area of the country, the ships will play important role in the current economy, including emergency rescue and relief activities, illegal fishing, prevention of human trafficking and smuggling in sea and coastal areas, suppression of pirates, security of fishermen.





The operational capabilities of the Navy are expected to be greatly enhanced by the incorporation of these new ships into two fleets. It is to be noted that modern warships, submarines, helicopters and maritime patrols equipped with modern technology and war equipment have already been added to the fleet as part of a multifaceted step in the modernization of the armed forces under the sole interest and direction of the present Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, for the implementation of Forces Goal 2030.





Navy ships 'Omar Farooq' and 'Abu Ubaidah' are joining the Bangladesh Navy as part of the modernization of the Navy and the enhancement of the three-dimensional capabilities of Navy. Earlier, on December 18, 2019 the official ship of two warships was formally handed over to the Bangladesh Navy at the Senzia Shipyard in Shanghai. On December 23, 2019 the two ships sailed from the two ports of Shanghai and crossed the port of Janjiang and the 'Klang' port of Malaysia and reached Bangladesh after travelling about 8,000 km.

Leave Your Comments