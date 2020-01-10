Cox's Bazar to feed Vitamin 'A' tomorrow

Cox's Bazar District Civil Surgeon Dr Md Abdul Matin speaking at a press conference at the District EPI Store Conference Room on Thursday. -AA



Vitamin 'A' plus campaign (2nd round) will be held in Cox's Bazar on Saturday as like the whole country. On this day, 4, 65, 902 children of Cox's Bazar will be fed vitamin 'A' capsule.





Cox's Bazar District Civil Surgeon Dr Md Abdul Matin said this at a press conference at the District EPI Store Conference Room on Thursday as the chief guest. Cox's Bazar Civil Surgeon's Office organized the press meeting with the presence of District Health Administrator Sirajul Islam Sabuj and civil surgeon office's Officer Dr Sonam Barua.





At the press meeting Dr Md Abdul Matin said, 1 blue-colored vitamin A capsules for children of 6 to 11 months old and 1 red-colored vitamin A capsules will be given to the children aged 12 to 59 months. Meanwhile, any child who received the vitamin A capsule in 4 months ago cannot take capsule this time.





He added that, Nocturnal diseases occur when one faces deficiency of vitamin A, although Nocturnal disease is rare now. For this reason, no child should not be excluded from feeding this very expensive vitamin A capsules.In addition to vaccination campaigns, various nutrition related information will also be promoted for the awareness of parents, he said.







The district Health Administrator Sirajul Islam Sabuj said that on that day, 1, 951 vaccination centers, 9 permanent and 1, 840 temporary vaccination centers, 27 mobiles and 75 additional vaccination centers would be set up in 246 wards of the 72 unions under 8 upazila of Cox's Bazar.



The Cox's Bazaar Civil Surgeon will implement the program with 206 health assistants, 211 public welfare assistants, 5, 407 volunteer and 216 administrators. The vaccination center will be open from 8 am to 4 pm. Sirajul Islam Sabuj also said that Vitamin 'A' campaign (2nd round) will be inaugurated at Kharulia Community Clinic at Sadar on Saturday.









---Chanchal Dash Gupta, Cox's Bazar, AA

