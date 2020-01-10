Islamic 'scholar' held in Chattogram

Police arrested an Islamic scholar from Satkania upazila on Tuesday night. -UNB



Police arrested a man claiming to be a 'maulana' or Islamic scholar from Satkania upazila on Tuesday night in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.





The arrestee was identified as Mahbubul Haque Al Kaderi Alias Nur-e Bangla.Shafiul Kabir, officer-in-charge of Satkania Police Station, said they arrested Mahbubul Haque from Moulovir Dokan area around 10pm, reports UNB.



On December 3, Mahbubul made derogatory remarks about Sheikh ul-Islam Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi, chief of Hefajat-e-Islam and another maulana Mizanur Rahman Azhari at a religious rally at Khagria union of the upazila.





Later, Maulana Abdul Mubin filed a case against him under the Digital Security Act after the video of the incident circulated on the internet, the OC said.

Leave Your Comments