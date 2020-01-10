Published:  02:47 AM, 10 January 2020

Islamic 'scholar' held in Chattogram

Islamic 'scholar' held in Chattogram Police arrested an Islamic scholar from Satkania upazila on Tuesday night. -UNB

Police arrested a man claiming to be a 'maulana' or Islamic scholar from Satkania upazila on Tuesday night in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

The arrestee was identified as Mahbubul Haque Al Kaderi Alias Nur-e Bangla.Shafiul Kabir, officer-in-charge of Satkania Police Station, said they arrested Mahbubul Haque from Moulovir Dokan area around 10pm, reports UNB.

On December 3, Mahbubul made derogatory remarks about Sheikh ul-Islam Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi, chief of Hefajat-e-Islam and another maulana Mizanur Rahman Azhari at a religious rally at Khagria union of the upazila.

Later, Maulana Abdul Mubin filed a case against him under the Digital Security Act after the video of the incident circulated on the internet, the OC said.

Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Commercial Capital

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »