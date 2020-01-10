CCC ready for Vitamin 'A' Plus campaign

A child is given Vitamin 'A' plus capsule. -AA



Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) completed the preparation of feeding Vitamin 'A' capsules to 5, 30, 000 children aged 6-59 months in the National Vitamin A 'Plus Campaign' to be held on Saturday.





On Saturday, in 1, 288 centers under 41 wards, 80, 000 children of 6-11 months will be given a blue color and children of 12-59 months will be given a red colored Vitamin 'A' capsule. During the campaign from 8am to 3pm, nutritional information will be disseminated on breastfeeding of the infants up to 6 months of age.





CCC's Chief Health Officer Dr Selim Akter Chowdhury said this during a press conference on Thursday in the conference room of CCC General Hospital.





She said the purpose of this campaign is to maintain high levels of vitamin A capsule feeding, risk of infant death and blindness of children deficient in vitamin 'A' and to implement other programs related to nutrition.





Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin will inaugurate the campaign at T&T Colony School, North Agrabad Ward No: 24, at 9 am on Saturday.





According to the press conference, more than 20 mobile teams will be feeding vitamin A capsules to the children on buses, trains, launch stations and in City Gate area, Karnaphuli Shah Amanat Bridge, Kalurghat Bridge, and Oxygen area.

On June 22, CCC fed vitamin 'A' capsules to 78, 599 children aged 6-11 months and 4, 43,582 children aged 12-59, under the National Vitamin 'A' Plus campaign, which is 99 percent of the target.





CCC councilor Nazmul Haque Duke said that Vitamin A 'Plus Campaign was held in Chattogram every year in a festive mode. Besides CCC, the partners of this success are the media and the citizens.





CCC's Health Officer Mohammad Ali, Memon Hospital in-charge Dr Ashish Kumar Mukherjee, Dr Muizzul Akbar Chowdhury, Dr Tapan Kumar Chakraborty, Consultant at CCC General Hospital Dr Sushant Barua, Dr Suman Talukder, Public Relations Officer Md Rafiqul Islam and Health Education Officer Abdur Rahim were present at the press conference.

