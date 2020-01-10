'164 dengue deaths in 2019'



The government on Thursday confirmed that 164 people died of mosquito-borne disease dengue in the year of 2019. The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) received 266 reports of dengue-related deaths.





It reviewed 263 of them and confirmed 164 deaths in 2019, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said a press release. Besides, fifty-one dengue patients, including 40 in the capital, are being treated at hospitals across the country.





The release said fourteen dengue new patients were hospitalized in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Thursday. Ten of them were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its regular update. It said 101,354 people were hospitalized with dengue in the country last year. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.

Leave Your Comments